The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) expected to brief the media on Armed Forces Day which will be held in Richards Bay north of Durban, next week.

A number of activities aimed at bringing the SANDF to the public will precede this year’s event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the SANDF will address Armed Forces Day in Richards Bay next week.

The annual day commemorates the sinking of the South African troopship, the SS Mendi, in the English Channel in 1917, killing over six hundred South African Native Labour Corps troops.

The SANDF will outline the series of events leading up to the main day. These include a fan park, a recruitment drive for the army’s military services and several capability demonstrations.