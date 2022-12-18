Eskom has confirmed that members of the South African National Defense Force are being deployed to several power plants across the country.

This follows fears of sabotage as the country has been enduring stage 6 rolling blackouts for the past few days.

There are reports that some machines at different power stations have been deliberately damaged while some contractors have been supplying poor-quality coal which also damages the machines.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the level of criminality taking place at power plants has left the president with no choice but to consider beefing-up security.

He was speaking at the ANC’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg,

According to Magwenya, a minimum of 10 soldiers will be deployed to each power station with priority being given to the Tutuka, Camden, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The spokesperson says the Power Utility has welcomed the intervention. Additional Reporting by Zoleka Qodashe Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya speaks on Zuma’s private prosecution bid and Eskom: