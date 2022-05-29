The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it has built the necessary capacity to deploy its members to peacekeeping missions. SANDF says it supports the United Nations’ agenda to end war and violence by 2063.

The force marks the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers by commemorating soldiers who were killed in various peacekeeping missions since 2003 at De Brug, in Bloemfontein.

Families of 46 fallen soldiers have gathered at De Brug military base to honour the heroes and heroines who died while serving under the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions flag. The SANDF says their legacy will live on in what they did for the people of the countries they served.

So far, 462 troops serving on United Nations missions have died advancing peace around the world. Family members couldn’t hold back their tears at the ceremony.

“We appreciate the continuous support given by the SANDF. This shows that our fallen brothers and sisters’ deaths are not in vain,” says an emotional family representative Aaron Smith.

Despite resources not being enough, the SANDF says contribution to peace missions is paramount.

The army says it continues to enforce peace in the northern parts of Mozambique where conflict persists and threatens the stability of the SADC region. SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya says, “Peace in Mozambique will also benefit the region. When we contain the problem there for it not to permeate and trouble you. People will go about their daily lives, but if we sit back that problem will affect us.”

Deputy Minister of Defence Thanbang Makwetla echoes the General’s views.

“Situation in Mozambique, the success of our involvement in Mozambique will not only be military. Our deployment is peace enforcement and it is our desire that the military intervention will bring about stability.”

South Africa is one of the leading countries supporting the United Nations with troops for peacekeeping missions.

“The fact that they are one of the biggest contributors simply shows how important they are,” argues Masimba Tafirenyika, the Director of the United Nations Information Centre.

This year’s commemoration theme: “People. Peace. Progress. The Power of Partnerships”.