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SANDF retirees turn to court over possible loss of medical cover

  • [FILE] SANDF patrolling an area.
  • Image Credits :
  • GroundUP
SABC Radio

Retired South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers are taking the Defence Department to court following reports that thousands of military retirees and their families could lose medical cover from 1 November this year.

The Regular Force Medical Continuation Fund has reportedly said it will stop paying claims, as it is no longer financially sustainable. Among those affected by the fund’s move are retirees, disabled veterans, widows and orphans.

Retired SANDF General Les Rudman has described the legal action as a necessary step to protect the long-standing medical commitment associated with military service.

Rudman says, “The government and the minister of defence must acknowledge their contractual obligations towards all its members and guarantee ongoing medical support to the members of the fund. We acknowledge as members that there is no immediate final solution and that an interim solution will need to be implemented but it must not only address financial shortfalls but also needs to consider the restructuring of the military health services as well as the adaptation of the defence act and the general regulations.”

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