Defence Minister Thandi Modise says members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are on standby in case of any eventuality during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) national shutdown set for Monday next week.

Modise was speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing.

She says the country’s security cluster has been lenient for a long time and that is being mistaken for weakness.

Last week, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told the media that along with President Cyril Ramaphosa, they will be talking to the ministers of the security cluster because they are not happy with their performance.

Modise says the country will not allow any form of anarchy and violence during the protest.

“If there is any weakness in the security cluster, is that for a long time, we have allowed people to use social media to plan [and] to intimidate and [we] have not followed up. We want to assure you that this time, we will not let it go. That is the weakness that we will [not] accept, that is the weakness we are in the process of remedying. There was a question of whether or not SANDF will be deployed, we are in [on] standby,” adds Modise.

The video below is the proceedings of the media briefing: