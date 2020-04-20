A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has died during a vehicle crash in Casteel near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga over the weekend. Two of his colleagues and a police officer sustained injuries.
According to the police; members of the SANDF and a police officer were chasing a vehicle that was suspected of transporting illegal firearms.
The driver of the police vehicle lost control and overturned between Casteel and Thulamahashi.
They were all taken to a nearby hospital, where the 29-year-old member of the SANDF died.
