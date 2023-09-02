The South African National Civics Organisation (SANCO) in Gauteng has called for urgent comprehensive solutions to the hijacking of buildings.

Seventy-six people were killed in a fire in a hijacked building in the Johannesburg CBD this week.

The fire erupted on Thursday morning in the building in Marshalltown.

The SANCO provincial chairperson Abram Mashishi says all tiers of government must work together to resolve the problem. He has called on the Home Affairs Department to clamp down on undocumented migrants.

“It is imperative that the Department takes swift action to identify and address the challenges posed by undocumented individuals and ensuring proper documentation and legal status for all residents in order to maintain the integrity of our communities and promote safety and security for all.”

JHB CBD Fire | Families identify their loved ones:

Meanwhilez, Gauteng MEC for Social Development Mbali Hlophe says she is satisfied that some of the families who survived Thursday’s fire tragedy in downtown Johannesburg have accepted the government’s temporary accommodation at various shelters.

Hlophe says they will continue to offer them psycho-socio care and daily meals while health personnel will remain on site to take care of those who are still healing from the injuries they sustained during the blaze that claimed 76 lives.

JHB CBD Fire | Health Minister updates on post mortem processes: