The South African Civic Organisation (Sanco) at Machadodorp in Mpumalanga is angry about the tollgates tariff increase due to take effect from the beginning of next month.

Sanral will be increasing the tollgates tariffs by 5% across the country, which is slightly below the inflation rate.

The Civic organisation staged a protest at the Machado toll plaza demanding that the tariffs should instead be reduced.

The Machado toll plaza will be the most expensive one in the country with the fee increasing from R104 to R112 for class A vehicles.

Sanco Regional Secretary Hamzer Ngwenya says the tariff hikes will make it more difficult for already struggling consumers.

Ngwenya says, “We are opposing this tariff increase simply because it is going to cause one of these two towns to be ghost towns. We are actually worried because the continuous increase will only benefit trucks, not the community of Emakhazeni particularly, Emthonjeni , Machado and Waltervalboven, but generally, this is the most expensive toll gate in South Africa. It is even more difficult for our relatives to come and visits us, so that’s why we are against these tariff increase, in fact, we want it to be decreased or completely taken out .”

VIDEO | Motorists to cough up more at tollgates: