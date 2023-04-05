The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) has threatened to take to the streets if nothing is done about allegations of corruption in the City of Johannesburg.

Samwu was addressing the media during which a number of issues were discussed.

The union says there have been tender irregularities in the city, amounting to around R1.5 billion.

It has accused the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) of corruption.

Joshco is a subsidiary of the City of Johannesburg tasked with providing and maintaining housing.

According to Samwu provincial secretary Mpho Tladinyane, the company has failed to deliver quality housing.

“R534 million was utilised to build those 1132 units. Remember the budgeted amount was R482 million, to deliver 2468 units. Less than half of those units were delivered. We even exceeded the budget and spent more instead of the budgeted R482 million.”