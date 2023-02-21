The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) is calling on the Speaker of the Tshwane council to convene a council meeting within 14 days to ensure stability in the City.

This follows the City’s announcement that they have received legal feedback confirming that the resignation of mayor Randall Williams was valid and took effect at midnight on February 13.

Williams resigned as Mayor on Monday last week and hours later submitted an amended letter indicating he will be stepping down at the end of this month.

Williams resigned as Tshwane mayor in the wake of 2021/2022 adverse Auditor General’s report in which the city incurred over R 10 billion in irregular expenditure and over a billion rand in fruitless and wasteful spending.

Last week, security was beefed up at Tshwane House in Pretoria after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members stormed the offices of several Mayoral Committee members and the Chief of Staff .

Security and Metro Police had to intervene as the EFF demanded that all MMCs vacate office immediately.

The EEF said the Tshwane Mayoral Committee collapsed when Williams’s first resignation came into effect.

VIDEO: Standoff between opposition and mayoral staff at the City of Tshwane Council offices:

