The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) will on Thursday march to the office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi over the outsourcing of municipal services in the City of Johannesburg.

Samwu says the City has enough capable workers to execute municipal services, but the City insists on outsourcing labour.

Union’s Deputy Secretary General, Dumisane Magagula says, “In a big way, it is compromising service delivery as these municipalities are spending more money on their private endeavours, instead of using municipal workers. The Premier’s office has agreed to receive a memorandum. As far as we are concerned, everything is well arranged and there will be no commotion.”

Corruption

Last month, Samwu threatened to take to the streets if nothing is done about allegations of corruption in the City of Johannesburg.

The union said there had been tender irregularities in the city, amounting to around R1.5 billion. It accused the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) of corruption.

Joshco is a subsidiary of the City of Johannesburg tasked with providing and maintaining housing.

According to the union, the company failed to deliver quality housing.