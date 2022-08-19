Members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane will march to the office of Mayor Randall Williams on Friday morning, to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

The union says issues include the bid for the controversial R26 billion to refurbish the Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations and the non-payment of a 3.5% salary increase.

Samwu regional secretary in Tshwane, Mpho Tladinyane, says the march will start in Marabastad and proceed to Tshwane House.

“We would also be raising issues of political interference in the administration, especially on supply chain processes, on collective bargaining and on disciplinary related issues of employees. Further to that, we would also be raising the disappearance of six rhinos at Rietvlei Nature Reserve, the 80 buses that are parked at the depot due to expired licence discs and no fuel. We will be raising issues of the non-payment of our salary increase,” says Tladinyane.

The audio file is the full interview with Mpho Tladinyane:

Meanwhile, ActionSA in Tshwane says if the Democratic Alliance (DA) had an overwhelming majority in the metro, dodgy deals like the R26 billion unsolicited bid for an energy provider for a period of 30 years would have gone through without any opposition.

This comes after a voice note of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams was made public.

In the recording, Williams is allegedly trying to convince the officials and interfere in procurement matters.

The video below is reporting more on the story:

DA defends Williams

However, on Wednesday, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga refuted claims that Williams violated procurement procedures.

Msimanga says they are disappointed that its coalition partner, ActionSA, voted against a report that will help make the city independent of Eskom and rolling blackouts.

He adds that if they had an issue, they should have raised that issue during the internal caucuses.