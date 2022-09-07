The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), has distanced itself from the allegations of bribery among African National Congress (ANC) councillors in the City of Johannesburg.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), along with its coalition party members opened a case of corruption and bribery against some ANC representatives in the council, after they allegedly approached Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) councillors among others.

They allegedly offered a bribe of R150 000 if the parties voted with the ANC in removing council speaker, Vasco da Gama through a vote of no confidence.

Samwu cluster secretary Karabo Ramahuma says all corruption and bribery allegations must be investigated by the police.

“We are not concerned if whether its ANC or ActionSA. We are a national worker’s union, our primary concern is municipal workers in the main. So the bribe and what they do or their gimmicks in council is non of our issue.”

Meanwhile, as the uncertainty on the future of Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse continues.

Samwu says all it wants to see is progress when it comes to the mayoral candidate that will be elected, considering issues that are raised by the workers in the municipality – and thus enhance service delivery across the City of Johannesburg.

They are saying that whoever takes over as the mayor needs to make sure that the interests of the workers are put first.

Samwu wants Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse gone: