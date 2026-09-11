SAMLFA expresses discontent after SAFA Elective Conference exclusion

The South African Football Association’s National Executive Committee is meeting in Midrand, Johannesburg, ahead of Saturday’s Elective Conference.

Members of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association, who represent the voices of football veterans, are protesting outside.

They are excluded from the elective conference, but have argued that they have enough knowledge to make a valuable contribution.

The masters and veterans are backing Amazulu’s chairman, Sandile Zungu.

Legend James Shabangu has described SAFA’s decision to exclude them as saddening.

“We are saddened by the decision of SAFA to actually exclude SAMLFA (South African Masters & Legends Football Association) from participating in the SAFA elective congress. We don’t know why they’ve taken this decision on the eve of the election, but like I said, it’s painful to see some of our legends struggling. These are people who have laid a concrete foundation for our football and I am one person who advocates for reparations, especially for our former footballers who played in the dark days of Apartheid.”

VIDEO |High-stakes battle for SAFA at Elective Congress: