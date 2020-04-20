In South Africa health-care bodies and unions have been concerned about an alleged lack of PPEs for front line health workers

The South African Medical Technology Industry Association (SAMED) has called for an increase in local production of Personal Protective Equipment – also known as PPEs.

There is a global demand for PPE’s and even ventilators as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In the video below, some health workers allegedly working without protective equipment due to shortages:

While a large majority of this equipment is manufactured and procured internationally, the production of quality PPEs could also be started locally.

SAMED chairperson – Avanthi Govender Bester – says home-made, three layered masks could also ease the burden of demand for PPEs.

“So there definitely is a global shortage of PPEs. There is an increased demand in almost every country in the world. It has put South Africa in a position where we have had to increase our production, increase our ordering and off-course our local demand has increased. So we would bring in and import or manufacture locally a certain quantity of PPEs. With COVID-19 we have had to increase local manufacture and we have had to increase imports.”

In the video below, Eastern Cape on a drive to manufacture more PPEs: