SAMATU calls for employment of local doctors amid staff shortages

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (SAMATU) has called on government to immediately employ hundreds of unemployed South African doctors, saying the public health system remains understaffed despite the availability of qualified local professionals.

The union says employing unemployed doctors is necessary to reduce pressure on public hospitals and address what it describes as an injustice against local medical graduates.

The call follows concerns raised by ActionSA over the Gauteng Department of Health’s reported annual expenditure of more than R612 million on foreign healthcare professionals.

SAMATU General Secretary Dr Cedric Sihlangu says local doctors should be prioritised for employment while recognising that all legally employed healthcare professionals must be protected under the law.

Sihlangu says, “We see the dire state of health care in the country, warrants government to take immediate action in prioritising the employment of these young professionals in order to definitely ease the burden in the already understaffed public health facilities. Therefore SAMATU of course stands firm in the belief that all doctors who are legally in the country, and passionately serving our people must do so in line with the enabling legislation, and they must remain protected under the law. The country needs more doctors, and we must start by employing all the unemployed doctors without delay.”

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ActionSA says a written reply by Gauteng Health MEC for Health and Wellness Faith Mazibuko revealed that the department has budgeted R612.7 million for the 2026/27 financial year to employ foreign healthcare professionals.

According to the party, the department currently employs 551 foreign nationals, including specialists, doctors, nurses and clinical technicians, while many qualified South African doctors remain unemployed.

ActionSA says it respects the contribution of legally employed foreign professionals in areas where specialised skills are needed, but argues that unemployed South African healthcare workers should be prioritised for available posts.

The party has called for a phased plan to absorb local doctors into permanent positions, an audit of the employment records of foreign healthcare professionals, and a review of the department’s personnel budget to increase funding for local medical officer posts.