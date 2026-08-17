Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SAMANCOR promises to clean-up after tailings dam burst

SAMANCO Dikwena Chrome mine's tailing facilities.
  • Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe is in Brits in North West following the reported failure of a sidewall at the SAMANCOR Dikwena Chrome mine's tailing facilities.
  • Image Credits :
  • Lebohang Pebe
SABC News

SAMANCOR Chrome has taken full responsibility for the collapse of its tailings dam facility near Brits in the North West.

The incident happened last week at the mine’s Dikwena Chrome facility.

The collapse led to the muddy sludge flowing into the roads leading to nearby mines.

No fatalities were reported.

Government has launched an investigation into the collapse.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and other officials visited the mine on Monday.

SAMANCOR CEO Desmond McManus has committed to avoid any further damage.

“The mine remains committed and takes full responsibility for the clean-up work and full responsibility for the investigation and we remain committed to make sure that this type of incident never happens. We have made an assessment already, we are busy doing the costs in terms of rehabilitation and infrastructure as we speak, we are busy repairing some of the electrical infrastructure in the area, and also the access roads to our neighbouring mines. We will continue doing this as soon as possible to prevent any further contamination”

Reporting by Lebogang Pebe

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News