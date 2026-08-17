SAMANCOR promises to clean-up after tailings dam burst

SAMANCOR Chrome has taken full responsibility for the collapse of its tailings dam facility near Brits in the North West.

The incident happened last week at the mine’s Dikwena Chrome facility.

Aerial view of the extent caused by tailings spill at Samancor Dikwena Chrome Mine in Brits, NW. pic.twitter.com/SWfTiFURq9 — Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources ‏ (@DMPR_ZA) August 17, 2026

The collapse led to the muddy sludge flowing into the roads leading to nearby mines.

No fatalities were reported.

Government has launched an investigation into the collapse.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and other officials visited the mine on Monday.

We have observed the magnitude of the tailings release at Samancor Dikwena Chrome. We are fortunate that, despite the unintended release of tailings slurry, no fatalities have been recorded. We will continue working with the mine & all stakeholders to strengthen safety measures. pic.twitter.com/4qaJNfFfQ2 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) August 17, 2026

SAMANCOR CEO Desmond McManus has committed to avoid any further damage.

“The mine remains committed and takes full responsibility for the clean-up work and full responsibility for the investigation and we remain committed to make sure that this type of incident never happens. We have made an assessment already, we are busy doing the costs in terms of rehabilitation and infrastructure as we speak, we are busy repairing some of the electrical infrastructure in the area, and also the access roads to our neighbouring mines. We will continue doing this as soon as possible to prevent any further contamination”

Reporting by Lebogang Pebe