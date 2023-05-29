The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has expressed disappointment at the circumstances surrounding newborn babies being put in cardboard boxes instead of incubators at a hospital in the North West province.

The association said that what happened is not unexpected. The incident has sparked outrage.

The North West Health Department says it will place two employees of the hospital on suspension.

Health workers unions have since led a peaceful demonstration outside the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital, insisting that the workers are being made scapegoats, as the problem is due to a lack of resources at the hospital.

Chairperson of SAMA Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa says, “SAMA is very disappointed, but really what has happened is not unexpected, because the incidents like these have been very common as also highlighted by the report of the Ombuds in Gauteng. The Ombuds had said that this picture can be seen across the country, with the exception of some provinces like the Western Cape but obviously what we see now is what is on the ground. Workers are struggling on the ground and they’re using whatever they can use to assist the situation.”

VIDEO | Reaction to images of newborn babies in brown boxes at Mahikeng Hospital: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa