The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has called on its members including healthcare workers in the private sector to assist in hospitals where the victims of the Boksburg gas tanker explosion are receiving care.

The truck carrying LPG gas exploded after the driver tried to pass under a low-lying bridge along Hospital Street in Plantation in Boksburg on Gauteng’s Eastrand.

The death toll from that explosion near the Tambo Memorial hospital has now risen to 18 which includes hospital staff. About 37 patients suffered severe burn wounds and are being treated at various Gauteng hospitals.

SAMA vice chairperson, Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa says, “We know that this is a huge accident, there’s a big number of people involved. There are so many patients to be attended to hence, we are calling on our colleagues to please avail yourselves and assist other colleagues who are in state facilities.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the continued loss of life relating to the Boksburg truck explosion on Christmas eve.

Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll stands at 18: