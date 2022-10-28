Final preparations are under way, at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru, Lesotho, ahead of the inauguration of the Prime Minister-elect, Sam Matekane on Friday.

This follows elections, that were held on the seventh of this month in Lesotho, where Matekane won the elections.

However, he fell short of getting an outright win, to lead the country and had to form a coalition government with other parties.

Many dignitaries have already arrived in the mountain kingdom, ahead of the inauguration, that’s expected to start later on Friday morning.

Among those who are in attendance in Lesotho is the Secretary General of the common wealth, Patricia Scotland, the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisis and his predecessor Khama Ian Khama.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend the inauguration .

Ramaphosa was appointed by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to facilitate peace talks in Lesotho with the aim of bringing reforms in the mountain kingdom.

The South African President will deliver a message as the facilitator.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says, “Attending the inauguration will provide President Ramaphosa with the opportunity to congratulate the Prime Minister-elect on his electoral success and the people of the Kingdom for conducting successful elections. The visit to Lesotho will also cement relations with the Kingdom of Lesotho and its new leadership.”

Some citizens of Lesotho hope the businessman turned politician, will bring change to the mountain kingdom.

Lesotho citizen, Vuyani Monyake, says they are optimistic that the new leadership will bring development to the country .

“One of the biggest things we need to start with is accountability. Start with service delivery. Looking into governance. How we run state functions state state affairs. Above all are we accessing communication? Are we developing our roads? The infrastructure we have as a country is it appropriate, is it geared to the development we desire as a nation?”

Parliamentary seats

Last week, voting authorities in Lesotho said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after the October 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting.

The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by diamond magnate, Sam Matekane, won the most seats in this month’s vote but fell short of an overall majority in the southern African kingdom’s 120-member parliament.

The party struck a deal to form a coalition government with two other opposition parties as the nation strives to emerge from years of political instability under the former ruling All Basotho Convention, which had been in power since 2017.

