The South African Local Government Association (Salga) says the R20 billion emergency funding from government will be a great help to municipalities which are in financial distress. The money will help cover shortfalls where communities are unable to pay for rates and services due to the impact of the national lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that the money will be made available to municipalities for the provision of emergency water supply, increased sanitisation of public transport and facilities, as well as providing food and shelter for the homeless.

“But municipalities which are not in financial distress, what we are also contributing into the table is that they be allowed to reprioritise their budgets. That would be able to cover a lot of our communities, but we are in consultation and discussion with Cogta. We should be able to assist municipalities to assist communities who are unable to pay for their bills,” says Salga President, Thembi Nkadimeng.

Meanwhile, Child Support Grant beneficiaries at Caleb Motshabi informal settlement in Bloemfontein in the Free State say their lives will now improve.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that they would receive an additional R300 at the end of this month and an extra R500 from June to October.

The beneficiaries say life has been difficult for them since the start of the lockdown.

“This money is gonna help people, as many are suffering and (they have) no income and can’t provide for their family. I’m happy even though it is too small,” says one beneficiary.

“It’s gonna help a lot. Many people are poor. We don’t have anything. And even those who are working,” adds another one.

Below are some of the economic measures to curb COVID-19 impact announced by President Ramaphosa: