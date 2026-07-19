SALGA responds to Treasury municipal funding cuts

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) says the temporary withholding of R13.5 billion in equitable share transfers to dozens of municipalities is welcomed but has intense implications for local communities and businesses.

The National Treasury withheld the funding from 69 municipalities across the country due to recurring non-compliance with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

SALGA’s Chief Officer for Municipal Finance and Fiscal Policy, Zamo Gwala, says, “ As SALGA, we support the accountability, compliance and standard financial management within our members who are local municipalities. That really there’s no doubt. We want to encourage our municipalities to comply with all the laws that is coming the functioning of their business. However, we highlighted other factors that need to be taken into consideration because such decisions have other implications to the functioning of businesses and municipalities , but also for the local communities as well as businesses.”

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