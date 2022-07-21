The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) in the North West is calling for the national government to take over the administration of the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg.

The municipality has had serious service delivery challenges for many years.

Currently, two people claim to hold the position of municipal manager and it is reported that one of them appointed a new security company to provide services, while there is still another company on site.

This led to violent scuffles between the new security company and municipal employees.

Chairperson for the South African Local Government Association in the North West, Khumalo Molefe says drastic intervention is needed.

“Ditsobotla must be placed under section 139 (b) subsection 7 which states that where a province is unable to perform a responsibility favourably and in this case our argument as SALGA is that our province has been intervening over the years in Ditsobotla through section 139 b. We don’t know how many administrators were placed there. It has not worked simply because all of us are conflicted.”