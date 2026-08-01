SALGA, IEC urge the public to use final voter registration week

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the final voter registration weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be the last opportunity for eligible voters to check, update their details or register to vote in the local government elections (LGE) on the 4th of November.

SALGA spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says, “We are making a call to everyone eligible, particularly young people and first-time voters, that this is one opportunity you do not want to miss because active participation is essential to a strong local democracy. By registering and voting, South Africans can help the leadership of the respective municipality and the future of the communities.”

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Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (IEC) says it has finalised preparations for the exercise. It also says 23 699 voting stations are set to operate across the country from eight o’clock in the morning to five o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

The commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, has called on eligible voters to use the opportunity to secure their place on the voters’ roll, ahead of the local government elections.

“Expressing your political choice is really part of vindicating your nationhood. It’s about your citizenship. It’s about the policies that will govern our urban and rural spaces, as well as access to services people so dearly need. When proclamation is made, no additional persons may be enrolled on the voters’ roll. So hence, this call that we’re making,” adds Mamabolo.

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