Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Saldanha Bay mussels and oysters declared safe to eat

  • A plate of fresh oysters is pictured on a table in Mali Ston, Croatia, May 10, 2020.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

The Department of Fisheries says mussels and oyster harvested in the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone are safe for human consumption. The department says toxin levels in the shellfish have decreased to below the regulatory safety limits.

A warning was issued earlier this year for high toxin levels along the West Coast.

Spokesperson Zolile Nqayi says shellfish from approved production areas may be harvested, marketed and consumed but will be monitored.

He says the monitoring programme will be implemented according to international standards.

RELATED VIDEO | Red tide on West Coast prompts shellfish warning:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News