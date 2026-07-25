Saldanha Bay mussels and oysters declared safe to eat

The Department of Fisheries says mussels and oyster harvested in the Saldanha Bay Aquaculture Development Zone are safe for human consumption. The department says toxin levels in the shellfish have decreased to below the regulatory safety limits.

Shellfish safe for consumption as toxin levels drop in Saldanha Bay. Paralytic shellfish toxin levels in Saldanha Bay mussels and oysters have dropped below regulatory limits, allowing harvesting and sales to resume. https://t.co/FnqpVrr2Iv @Biz_Agriculture — Bizcommunity.com (@Bizcommunity) July 24, 2026

A warning was issued earlier this year for high toxin levels along the West Coast.

Spokesperson Zolile Nqayi says shellfish from approved production areas may be harvested, marketed and consumed but will be monitored.

He says the monitoring programme will be implemented according to international standards.

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