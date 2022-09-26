The City of Tshwane says salaries for some members of its staff should be paid by end of business day on Monday. Municipal union, South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) says it will check whether this actually occurs.

Tshwane Metro says a banking glitch caused the salary payment delay for thousands of its employees on Monday.

This comes just a week following news that the metro could not afford to buy diesel for its bus fleet, leaving commuters in the capital stranded.

Tshwane denied the assertion that salaries were delayed because it’s broke.

“I can confirm that all the ABSA clients have been paid, except for other banks. There was a system glitch on the side of ABSA which they have acknowledged. What they also did as part of assisting, they actioned on behalf of other banks for the payments to be effected by tomorrow, which is the 27th but we are negotiating with them that all other withstanding payments should be made today”, says Tshwane Metro Spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

The Municipal Workers Union says it will monitor the situation.

“We as SAMWU did inquire with the management as to what the challenges are, but we were informed that indeed workers have not been paid, but they’re also indicating that the reason is not that the city doesn’t have money”, says Mpho Tladinyane.

The Auditor-General’s 2021 consolidated general report on the local government audit outcomes gave the metro an unqualified report for spending exorbitant amounts on consultants, while it had a vacancy rate of 12.4%.