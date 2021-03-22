A worker, who chose to remain anonymous, says each time they raise the matter, management mockingly refers them to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Human Rights Commission is investigating allegations of racism at an old age home in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, where White and Black people are allegedly using separate amenities.

Black workers at the facility say they have laid complaints with the police, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) as well as the Employment and Labour Department, but with no success.

They also say they were discriminated against in the payment of COVID-19 relief grants. They further say that Black workers are given one pair of gloves, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and surgical gowns, which they are forced to wash daily.

A worker, who chose to remain anonymous, says each time they raise the matter, management mockingly refers them to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“At our work, we do have discrimination. We are not getting the salary like the White people. Higher posts are for white people. We are not receiving the bonus while others and the White people are getting the bonus. We did go to UIF, CCMA, and union company did confront them. They promised to give R1 000 bonus instead of full amount of bonus. When we say no, they say we have to go to Ramaphosa because they are doing what Ramaphosa said.”

Management has denied the allegations.