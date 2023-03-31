As Human Rights month draws to a close, the Human Rights Commission says the lack of adequate healthcare at Gauteng public hospitals is an infringement of human rights.

Patients visiting public hospitals in the province complain about long waiting hours, ill-treatment by healthcare workers, being turned away, or being denied beds.

The right to healthcare remains a critical right embedded in Section 27 of the country’s Constitution. The World Health Organisation’s constitution reaffirms that “the highest attainable standard of health as a fundamental right of every human being” is central to patient care.

Furthermore, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) places quality of service alongside the right to healthcare. But many patients’ experiences tell a different story.

For more, see video below: