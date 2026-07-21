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SAHRC invites public submissions for national GBVF inquiry

FILE | Poster bearing slogan, Not in My Name for 16 days of activism against GBV.
  • FILE | Poster bearing slogan, Not in My Name for 16 days of activism against GBV.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
Thabiso Radebe

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is calling on survivors of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) families of survivors, civil society organisations, and academics to submit written and oral submissions to participate in a Joint National Inquiry.

It has raised concerns about what it calls a pervasive crisis.

Commission Spokesperson Wisani Baloyi says the inquiry seeks evidence-based submissions that can assist in identifying systemic challenges and developing practical recommendations to strengthen South Africa’s response to GBVF.

“The criminal justice system’s response to GBVF requires a coordinated, survivor-centred and accountable approach involving law enforcement agencies, prosecution services, courts, health services, social support services, community structures, and other relevant stakeholders. Concerns relating to delayed reporting processes, barriers experienced by survivors when accessing justice institutions, inconsistent victim support services continue to require urgent examination and systemic intervention,” says Baloyi.

 

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