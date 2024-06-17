SAHRC highlights importance of historical education for youth

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has urged parents to teach their children about where they come from and this country’s history.

It has used this Youth Month to embark on various programmes to educate the youth about their rights and how to assert them when they are threatened or violated.

SAHRC Commissioner Nomahlubi Khwinana highlighted the importance of history at a youth dialogue in Olievenhoutbosch outside Centurion in Pretoria.

Khwinana says, “It is for us to remember where we come from as a country. Because we realize that without us doing that constantly and even teaching our young people we are denying them an opportunity to learn their history which will be of value to them. Which can uplift them in so far as to how they continue with their lives.”