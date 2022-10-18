President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali who is on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ghali is in South Africa following an invitation by the President who’s aiming to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Ghali is in South Africa at the behest of President Ramaphosa to discuss the recent developments in the region.

The region was previously under the colonial rule of Spain before Morocco.

The Moroccan monarchy still considers Western Sahara to be part of its territory despite widespread condemnation from the African Union.

The AU has thrown its weight behind Western Sahara for its right to self-determination and protect its sovereignty.

Ramaphosa is expected to cement this understanding of the Ceasefire Agreement of September 1991.

