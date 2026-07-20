SAHPRA warns of fake medicines like HIV drugs sold in spaza shops

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has raised concern over the growing availability of illicit medicines in the country.

SAHPRA says organised criminal syndicates are flooding the South African market with counterfeit medicines, including weight-loss injections, antibiotics, painkillers and medication used to treat chronic illnesses such as HIV.

The regulator says it will launch a national awareness campaign aimed at dismantling the illicit market, removing unauthorised products and ensuring patients know how to safely access approved medicines.

SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says counterfeit medicines are increasingly being sold through social media platforms and other illegal channels.

Semete-Makokotlela says, “So typically on medicines that you find in the country, on each box you should see a scheduling status. So, it’s S0, S1, S2. Anything that is S3, so that’s Schedule 3, you should not be able to buy it without a doctor seeing you and a doctor giving you a prescription. The second thing is injectables. Any medicine that you inject, you should not be able to get it on social media platforms, on e-commerce platforms whatsoever, because those should be made available in licensed facilities.”

PODCAST| SAHPRA CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on illicit medicines:

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She says the problem is growing, although its full extent is difficult to quantify.

“We’re seeing that this is a problem that is growing. We cannot quantify it in size, but if we look at the extent of whistleblowing reports that we have of products being made available on social media, or scheduled products that require a prescription being made available through illegal channels, we’re seeing an increase in those reports. On a weekly basis, we conduct several inspections, so it’s a growing problem in the country.”

Semete-Makokotlela says a lack of public awareness and socio-economic challenges contribute to the demand for counterfeit medicines.

She urged consumers to buy medicines only from licenced pharmacies or authorised healthcare facilities and to verify whether products are registered with SAHPRA.

“Typically, you will find a registration number on the box. If it doesn’t have a registration number, it should say this medicine is not assessed by SAHPRA, particularly for herbal-type medicines. But the key thing is you need to get your medicine from a reputable entity like a pharmacy. Please do not get medicines from e-commerce, social media platforms, etc.”