Sahpra assures public Benylin is safe

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has reassured the public that there are no traces of diethylene glycol in the recalled batches of Benylin.

Sahpra revealed this after it conducted independent tests on the batches. The authority had to recall Benylin after it received a report from the Nigerian National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control regarding the detection of high levels of the toxin which can be fatal.

Sahpra’s Senior Manager of Inspectorate and Regulatory Compliance, Deon Poovan says, “A full root cause investigation of the manufacture of the batches was conducted by the manufacturer. But Sahpra conducted independent samples of these two batches of Benylin Paediatric that we recalled, to see if we could find traces of diethylene glycol in there. After testing we couldn’t find any traces of diethylene glycol so we reported our findings to the public.”

Benylin Paediatric Syrup Recall: