South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) Secretary-General Zwelinzima Vavi says he hopes the final report of the State Capture Commission will bring answers to some of the critical issues being debated about corruption in the country.

He says they are waiting to see if it will say anything about allegations made by former State Security Director-General Arthur Fraser and others about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We hope that the commission will says something about serious allegations made by the likes of Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe about the role of the President and the possible conflict of interest as the Head of Government business and head of the center to address the crisis and his relationship with Glencore.”

FF Plus wants answers for delay in release of he report

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald wants government to explain the delay in the submission of the final State Capture Commission report to the President.

The report was to be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 15th of June. The date was then postponed to Monday June the 20th and thereafter to Wednesday the 22nd of June.

The commission cited certain challenges, including processing parts five and six of the report, for the delays.

Groenewald says the public has a right to know the reasons, “Those circumstances must be made public so that every person can for him or herself decide whether it is justified. The meeting between President Ramaphosa and Judge Zondo creates suspicion and therefore what had been said must also be made public… that everything is revealed. ”