South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) is calling on government to immediately terminate the G4S contract to run the Mangaung Correctional facility.

G4S private security company is in a 25-year public-private partnership with government, with its contract expected to run until 2026.

SAFTU General Secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi says they believe there are certain basic services that government should be providing directly to the public without using the private sector.

Vavi says, “There is no reason whatsoever that South Africa must continue to have a contract with a company that has dismally failed to do this basic duty in terms of the terms of the contract that it signed with the government. But generally, you can not hand over correctional services to private firms to use them to generate maximum profit in line with the capitalist rules.”