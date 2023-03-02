The South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) says it has approached Nedlac to protect workers planning to participate in the EFF shutdown later this month.

SAFTU announced it will be part of the shutdown planned by the party for the 20th of this month where they will be calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Federation Deputy Secretary General, Ntembi Luzipho, says they encourage other formations to be part of the national shutdown action.

“The NEC resolved that SAFTU will participate in the national shutdown organised by the EFF on the 20th of March 2023. This means that we will galvanise and organise our members to join the national shutdown across the country.”

Luzipho adds: “We must indicate that we have submitted section 77 notice to Nedlac to protect all workers in, and outside the federation. This, therefore, means any workers, even if they are not SAFTU affiliated, they will be protected from victimisation from the employers.”

SAFTU to join EFF shutdown: