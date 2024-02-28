Safety for pilots highlighted at Aviation Accident Reduction Seminar

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The culture of safety for pilots has been highlighted through real-life scenarios in the General Aviation Accident Reduction Seminar (GAARS) in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The seminar is aimed at substantially reducing accidents in the less regulated general aviation sector over the next five years.

It delves into real-life scenarios to identify accident causes and promote improved decision-making skills among participants.

GAARS, which brings together aviation experts and stakeholders, addressed topics such as weather and its impact on aviation, fatigue, general aviation safety statistics, and the importance of safety management systems.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority’s Neil de Lange says the seminar is important for pilot training.

“The importance of the GAARS seminar is to give life to our campaign in enhancing awareness in this space and in order for us to drive a culture of safety in the cockpit environment and in that way influence the way these operations are taking place safely.”

Flight Instructor, Angela Beckley says pilot training is not just about flying skills but also teamwork and decision making.

“The students aren’t so keen to spend time on the ground preparing for the sessions. So we really have to emphasize that we actually sit in the aero plane or assimilator and practice the procedures before we go to the soar in the air, to try make them realize how important preparation is. Because you know flying is a wonderful feeling, it’s exhilarating all they want to do is get into the air but they have to be prepared for any eventuality.”

Trainee Pilot, Nahl Lusanagi says the training has equipped her with skills to make informed decisions.

“As a training pilot it’s very important to learn the procedures to be able to prevent or even in case of an emergency like engine failure after take-off happens. Procedures to be able to airplane down in the mist in the safest way possible because it gives the pilot more confidence while up there flying ensuring you any situation that arises you are able and capable with the skills to be able to prevent or try to reduce any injuries that could occur,”

The South African Civil Aviation Association has urged young people to consider becoming pilots, citing the availability of jobs in the aviation industry.

Video: Aviation Accident Reduction Seminar under way in Gqeberha: Nahl Lusangi

Reporting by Ntombozuko Balintulo