Safe return of 1,200 initiates hailed in Limpopo

The principal of the initiation school at Phokwane village outside Jane Furse in Limpopo says co-operation from the parents and observing traditional practices led to a successful initiation season. 1,200 initiates at the school safely returned home on Friday after spending a month undergoing the rite of passage.

Mathope Tala says support from the community also played a key role in the school’s success.

“We followed everything in the book, especially when it requires traditional arrangements because once you start to double up things and do things too modern, you are more likely to have challenges. So, we stuck to what our grandparents have taught us, how we do these things. That is why we got it right,” says Tala.

A celebratory atmosphere is building in parts of Limpopo as initiates begin returning home this afternoon from winter initiation schools. More than 1229 initiates from the Babina Tšhwene ba ga Tala Initiation School in Phokwane village outside Jane Furse are returning home after… pic.twitter.com/UexMO6Rsxn — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 17, 2026

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