The South African Football Association (SAFA) says it has submitted its plan to government for approval to finish amateur league matches to enable them to promote two clubs to the GladAfrica championship league.

The amateur activities, including football matches in the ABC Motsepe League, remain suspended under alert level 2 of the national lockdown.

They have been suspended for more than five months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe says they will outline more details on the plan once they get approval from government to play the remaining matches.

“We have submitted to government our plan because you will remember that FIFA has said that government must be the one which has the final say. So as soon as we get the government’s approval we will then communicate the date but we still say we are going to promote.”

