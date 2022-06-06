The South African Football Association’s (SAFA) inaugural governance committee revealed the three names for the association’s presidential elections at the SAFA house on Monday afternoon.

The incumbent Danny Jordaan, Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng made the final list, while Nomsa Mahlangu was deemed to be ineligible.

Governance Committee chairperson Victor Mohajane explains why the trio met the criteria.

“In terms of the presidential list of the three categories, the criteria is that you must be nominated by a region. The second criteria is that once you are nominated, you must accept and the third one is we look at the due diligence…you must be a South African and issues of criminality have to be vetted.”

The five-member committee comprising of chairperson Victor Mohajane, Anzel Laubscher, Shakespeare Hadebe, Tumi Dlamini and Abel Ramolotja were tasked with vetting and screening the suitable candidates for both the presidential candidates, the National Executive Committee and Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) in less than two months.

There were 35 NEC members who met the eligibility requirements and 26 who met the criteria for the PEC.

Ledwaba is not eligible to be a member of the NEC, as Hadebe explains.

“Ria Ledwaba was not nominated by the host region as per article 25.9 of the SAFA statutes which indicates that for you to serve on the NEC, you must be nominated by the host region. You get nominated and you accept the nomination and that’s why she did not qualify.”

Appeals

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says those who were disqualified or unhappy with the process can lodge an appeal.

“Today, we will give them the list and timeline we will tell them within three working days and the ethics process will have seven working days. We will not prolong the process.”

There was an uproar a few weeks ago when Ledwaba was prevented from addressing a media conference, but Mothlanthe says there was nothing untoward.

“We have never sanctioned anyone, we have never censored anyone. Imagine the situation where that press conference took place and the results comes that she is not eligible, it would have brought the entire process into disrepute. So, from today, you can call them. They have been declared to be candidates.”

The SAFA elections will be held on the 25th of this month.

More details in the report below:

-Report by Vincent Sitsula