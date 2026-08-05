SAFA gearing up for next month’s elective congress

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is gearing up for next month’s elective congress. The spotlight is firmly focused on the two known primary contenders for the presidency, incumbent Danny Jordaan and his challenger, Amazulu owner Sandile Zungu.

New National Executive Committee (NEC) members will also be elected to direct the association’s strategy.

A list of candidates was handed over to SAFA’s Governance Committee today.

Pre-congress screening and eligibility checks will now take place before the candidates are revealed in about 14 days.

Governance Committee Deputy Chairperson Tumi Dlamini says today’s handover of the list of candidates was a sign of transparency to the football community in South Africa.

“What is also true is that the reason why we have come to meet with you today is because we understand the level of interest, public interest in this particular process of the elections. Football in South Africa belongs to the South Africans, SAFA holds and manages it in trust on behalf of the people, therefore it is important to us as the governance community to come and declare to you we are guided by the principles of good governance. We will manage this process through accountability and part of accountability is transparency,” says Dlamini.