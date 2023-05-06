The South African Football Association (SAFA) says it has received a letter of resignation from CEO Tebogo Motlanthe and is convening an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the appointment of an acting CEO.

SAFA says it will issue a statement on further developments once Sunday’s meeting takes place.

SAFA says it remains committed to focusing on the country’s bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Association further stressed that there is no animosity between themselves and Tebobo Motlanthe.

The football body says its President Danny Jordaan will meet with Motlanthe tonight.