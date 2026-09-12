SAFA elections poised to shape the future of South African football

The South African Football Association (SAFA)’s elective congress could be a watershed moment for the sport in the country.

The presidential election will take place on Saturday.

Incumbent Danny Jordaan will bid for a fourth term.

The other candidate is businessman Sandile Zungu.

His supporters have alleged that there are underhanded tactics to ensure that Jordaan retains the SAFA presidency.

However, the Football Transformation Forum, which supports Jordaan, says he has secured enough votes without resorting to tricks.

Tankiso Modipa, the forum’s chairperson, says, “I think people are just seeing ghosts, because from our side, our regions are not capable of intimidating anyone, and our regions are very clear. They are focusing on their own race, focusing on their own candidate, that they know they’re the majority. There’s no need for anyone in their camp, which is the FTF camp; they cannot intimidate anyone. We have the majority.”

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Meanwhile, the lobby group Save Our SAFA says it’s time for change in the national football governing body.

The group alleges that some regions held elections at the last minute to qualify to attend the elective congress to support Jordaan.

SAFA Gauteng president, Phil Mogodi, says he supports calls for change: “Coming to football, you will know that this thing started in 2009, and I have been one man standing, supporting change. We need good leadership in football. Our current president has done well, and people should not take that for granted, but there’s a football angle that we need to discuss, and we have been discussing it with all the congresses. Let’s agree to disagree and deal with football matters.”

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