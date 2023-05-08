The South African Football Association (SAFA) has accepted the resignation of chief executive officer, Tebogo Motlanthe and announced that chief operating officer, Lydia Monyepao, will now serve as the new CEO.

Motlanthe has become the latest SAFA CEO to vacate the position before finishing the five-year term.

Reports over the weekend suggested Motlanthe’s sudden resignation was over disagreements with SAFA’s top hierarchy.

But SAFA President Danny Jordaan and Montlante today said there was no bad blood between them after a SAFA emergency meeting on Sunday accepted the resignation.