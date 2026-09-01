SAFA announces Pitso Mosimane as new Bafana coach

One of Africa’s most successful football coaches, Pitso Mosimane, has been announced as Bafana Bafana’s new head coach.

It comes more than three weeks after the South African Football Association (SAFA)’s National Executive Committee (NEC) approved his appointment.

Mosimane will replace Hugo Broos, who left his post after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup in the Americas, where he led South Africa to the knockout round – for the first time in their history.

This will be Mosimane’s second permanent stint in charge of the national team, having previously led Bafana from 2010 to 2012.

He was released by Safa after South Africa failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane’s immediate task will be to prepare Bafana for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign starting at the end of this month.

VIDEO | SAFA confirms New Bafana Bafana Head Coach