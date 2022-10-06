The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has indicated that it is willing to accept government’s revised 3% wage offer for the country’s more than 1.3 million public servants.

Sadtu says it will make an announcement on Thursday on the matter when it concludes its national council meeting.

This as the Public Servants Association (PSA) rejects the offer saying it wants the continuation of the R1000 cash gratuity.

PSA Spokesperson Claude Naicker says, “If this cash allowance does stop at the end of 31 March, employees will be worse off than when we started off with the negotiations, so I think the only clause that we’re disagreeing with at the moment is the protection of the cash gratuity. I think if the cash gratuity can continue next year, employers will be in a better position and unions will be much happier, if there is a protection clause to be inserted in this current agreement that says it will continue.”

Below is the full interview with the Public Servants Association spokesperson Claude Naicker:

The government says it has no money to pay its workers. It says the current unbudgeted wage demand could cost the fiscus more than R60 billion for the 2022/2023 financial year.

VIDEO: Last week, PSA said unions reject government’s offer of 3% pay increase for public servants:

