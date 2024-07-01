SADTU objects to Gwarube heading Ministry of Basic Education

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) voiced its strong objection to the Democratic Alliance (DA) heading the Ministry of Basic Education.

This follows the appointment of DA Member of Parliament (MP) Siviwe Gwarube to the position. The new cabinet, composed under the National Government of Unity (GNU), consists of a total of 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers.

SADTU has expressed concerns about the DA’s education policies and what they call the party’s anti-trade union stance.

SADTU spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says, “Historically we’ve never been on good terms with the DA, because its policies have been anti-trade unions. For a long time, the DA did not believe that trade unions have a right to exist…”

“They’ve always made statements that SADTU- for all the problems that are there in the education sector, they always put them on SADTU’s doorstep. They always accuse us of opposing the education in this country, of being in charge of education, and of controlling the department of education and the ministers and all,” added Cembi.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet following engagements with a total of 11 parties that have formed the government of national unity.

