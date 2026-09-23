Sadtu in KZN concerned about recent shootings in schools

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal says recent school shootings in the province have negative psychological effects on both pupils and teachers.

Yesterday, two teenagers were fatally shot and three others critically injured, after gunmen opened fire on a group of young people at a house in Bester, near Ntuzuma, north of Durban.

Last Friday, a security guard was killed during a robbery at Inanda Comprehensive High School.

On September 14, a grade 10 learner was shot and killed inside Kwandengezi Intermediate School, allegedly by a person disguised as a learner.

Sadtu Provincial Secretary Nomarashiya Caluza says, “Teachers and learners feel overwhelmed, anxious and are deeply affected by the crisis that we are currently confronted with. It is impossible that teaching and learning can continue as if nothing happened.”

“Teachers and learners fear for their lives and that is why when these things happen it is important for all stakeholders to come together, especially the Department of Education, to provide the necessary support, especially the psychosocial support that is so needed by teachers,” adds Caluza.