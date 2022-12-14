The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) in KwaZulu-Natal has raised concerns that there could be disruptions at marking centres in the province.

The union claims that some teachers who are currently marking matric examination papers are concerned because they have not yet been paid based on their performance management evaluations.

SADTU provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza says they fear that the marking of grade 12 papers will be disturbed.

“We fear that the marking of grade 12 papers will be disturbed now because we wrote to the department to say we are in the process of consulting with members, teachers who are marking here are our members and remember we have accreditation cards to all marking centres but now when we arrive here the security has locked the gates they claim to be having an instruction that we must not be allowed in the issue is around the non-payment of the pay progression which the department of KZN has not paid whereas in all other provinces they have paid.”