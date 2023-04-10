The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has raised concerns about safety in schools across the country.

It says violent incidents and robberies have been frequent in schools since the beginning of the 2023 academic year.

The union’s spokesperson Nomusa Cembi says KwaZulu-Natal is the most affected.

“These incidents are quite frequent, although we do not have the figures with us, we do not have the data. We’re getting reports almost every week from our members reporting such incidents right through the country. Lately, we had quite a spike, especially from KwaZulu-Natal. At one school, criminals came in with speed point machines and demanded bank cards from teachers and withdrew all their money. Some of these incidents are not reported, because sometimes people feel it is of no use to report because these things happen all the time,” adds Cembi.

The video below is reporting more on the story: